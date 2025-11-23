Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya donates 2 million baht to Royal Prosthetic Project, 116 amputees receive new legs

PATTAYA, Thailand – A wave of generosity swept through Samut Prakan on November 21 as Prof. Emeritus Dr. Kasem Wattanasin, Privy Councillor and Chairman of the Prosthetic Foundation in honor of Her Royal Highness Princess Srinagarindra, presented 116 royal prosthetic legs to amputees from Samut Prakan and surrounding areas. The ceremony marked the 175th mobile unit of the Royal Prosthetic Project.







The event highlighted the vital role of community support in restoring independence to disabled individuals. Dr. Margret Deter of Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International donated 2 million baht to strengthen the program, allowing the foundation to expand outreach to more beneficiaries in need. Ms. Chananda Kongpol, Assistant Governor of Rotary International District 3340, joined club members in supporting the initiative, emphasizing the importance of empowering people with disabilities.



Governor Supamit Chinsri of Samut Prakan praised the donors for giving participants a chance to regain mobility, confidence, and dignity. The mobile unit not only distributed 116 new prosthetic legs but also repaired one damaged leg, providing assistance to a total of 121 people.

The initiative reflects a growing commitment from both government and community organizations to improve the lives of disabled Thais, ensuring they can walk with confidence and actively participate in society once more.



































