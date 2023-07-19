City suspends all construction work along Pattaya Marathon route

Pattaya, Thailand – The Pattaya Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has been ordered to cease all construction work along the route of the Pattaya Marathon scheduled for July 22 and 23, to ensure the safety and convenience of participants during the marathon. The work stoppage will come into effect on the evening of July 19.

Meanwhile, Pattaya’s Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, accompanied by council members, conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing electrical system development project in the city center on July 17. Known as Phase 1, the project focuses on Pattaya Second Road Lot 6, situated within the city’s jurisdiction. The delegation was joined by Nawachinnat Wuthiwathansa, the project coordinator from the Pattaya Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA). The officials discussed the progress and intricate details of the construction work during the inspection.







The collaborative effort between the Pattaya PEA and the city administration aims to upgrade the power supply system in the area, in line with the country’s national strategy for energy infrastructure improvement to support the anticipated growth resulting from the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project. The recent endeavor involved the installation of underground power cables and encompassed three segments: from Wat Chai Mongkol to Central Festival Pattaya Beach, from Siam Commercial Bank to Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya, and from Thappraya Intersection to South Pattaya Soi 18, which serves as one of the routes for the Pattaya Marathon.







Nonwachinnat Wuthiwathansa clarified that the Soi 18 work would necessitate excavation and cable laying. To ensure the safety and convenience of participants during the marathon, construction activities will be temporarily suspended in the evening of July 19, allowing the normal flow of traffic. Scheduled for completion in March 2024, the Lot 6 project is expected not only to enhance the power supply in the area but also to contribute significantly to the city’s infrastructure development and modernization. This will further solidify Pattaya’s position as a prominent tourist destination and a vital economic hub in the region, boosting its appeal to visitors and investors alike.























