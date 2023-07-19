Young Thai woman comes forward to report alleged sexual assault

Pattaya, Thailand – In a courageous move, a 20-year-old Thai woman, known by the pseudonym Ms. Mod, came forward to share her distressing experience with the media after filing a formal complaint with Pol. Capt. Natchapol Saengsi, Deputy Superintendent of the Pattaya City Police Station.







According to Ms. Mod, she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a senior acquaintance, whom she had known for over a year, at a rented house in the Pattaya area on July 13. She revealed that her acquaintance invited her to a gathering in a room where five people were present. As the night progressed and alcohol flowed freely, Ms. Mod found herself heavily intoxicated and disoriented. It was during this vulnerable state that her senior acquaintance purportedly undressed and forcibly engaged in sexual acts with her. Startled and distressed, Ms. Mod immediately pushed him away, leading him to stop his actions. She then sought help from her boyfriend.







Ms. Mod further alleged that the following day, she confronted her senior acquaintance about the incident, seeking an explanation for his behavior. In response, he expressed remorse and apologized, assuring her that such an incident would never happen again. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when he offered her money to purchase alcohol and suggested that she, along with her boyfriend, join him for a drinking session, with the promise of compensation of 2,000 baht.







Feeling deeply embarrassed by the ordeal, Ms. Mod decided to post her experience on Facebook to alert others. The senior acquaintance got angry and allegedly made threats, insinuating his connections within the police force and involvement in online gambling, instilling fear and intimidation in the young woman.

Fearing for her safety and concerned that justice might not be served without intervention; Ms. Mod decided to report the incident to the media and police. Pol. Capt. Natchapol recorded her statement and advised her to undergo a medical examination, the results of which are still pending. Both Ms. Mod and the accused will be summoned for further questioning to ensure a fair and thorough investigation into the matter.

















