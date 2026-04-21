City pushes health upgrade drive with Pattaya Rak Center partnership

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is moving to enhance its public health services through closer cooperation with the Pattaya Rak Center, a preventive medicine unit under the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, aimed at improving healthcare access for both residents and tourists.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet on Tuesday, April 21, welcomed Kuntamas Suphatthanakul, a professional nurse and head of the Preventive Medicine Service Center (Pattaya Rak Center), along with her team at Pattaya City Hall. The meeting also served as a Thai New Year courtesy visit and a discussion on future collaboration between the two agencies.







The meeting, held at Conference Room 132, Pattaya City Hall, was attended by members of the mayor’s advisory team and the secretary to the Pattaya City Council president.

Officials discussed ways to strengthen joint efforts in delivering public health services, particularly to support Pattaya’s role as a major tourism destination.

The Pattaya Rak Center plays an important role in travel medicine and preventive healthcare services. It provides medical consultations, vaccinations required for international travel — including yellow fever and cholera vaccines — and issues vaccination certificates (V-passport), which are essential for overseas travel requirements.

The center also offers screening services for sexually transmitted diseases as part of broader public health promotion efforts.

Operating under the Office of Disease Prevention and Control Region 6 in Chonburi, the center currently provides services Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding weekends and public holidays.







Officials said the cooperation is expected to improve accessibility and efficiency of healthcare services for both locals and visitors, aligning with Pattaya’s policy to develop into a safe, high-quality tourism city.

Following the meeting, Mayor Poramet assigned City Council Secretary Bancha Kullavanich to coordinate with the Public Health and Environment Office and relevant departments to further develop integrated public health plans for the city.

















































