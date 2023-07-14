City launches 24-hour hotline for garbage collection and complaints

Pattaya, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet has taken a significant step to address concerns over garbage collection by introducing a 24-hour hotline dedicated to handling complaints and promptly address the public’s grievances regarding waste management in the city.







Under the new system, residents can voice their complaints directly through the Pattaya City Mayor’s Facebook page. The 1337 hotline number and the Mayor’s Facebook page have been established as convenient channels for citizens to report problems related to garbage collection and request immediate assistance at any time.

Upon receiving a complaint, the complaint department at the municipal office promptly coordinates with the relevant authorities to dispatch a team as quickly as possible to collect and sweep up the garbage.







Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet reiterated his commitment to alleviating the citizen’s concerns, saying, “We understand the importance of proper waste management in ensuring a clean and livable environment for our residents. This hotline will facilitate direct communication between citizens and the municipal authorities, enabling us to respond swiftly to their complaints and take appropriate actions.”

















