Chonburi unites against corruption – Pattaya City recognized for outstanding integrity and transparency

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Province, in collaboration with the Provincial Anti-Corruption Office and the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, hosted the International Anti-Corruption Day Thailand (Chonburi Province) on December 9. The event aimed to raise awareness about the severe impacts of corruption and encourage cooperation across all sectors to combat it effectively.

Presiding over the event was Mr. Pornchai Paephiromrat, Deputy Governor of Chonburi, joined by Mr. Wittaya Khunplome, President of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, along with heads of government agencies, local administration officials, executives of the Anti-Corruption Office Region 2, public representatives, and over 200 attendees.







The event included the following highlights: a) Recognition awards for 30 government agencies that achieved high scores in integrity and transparency evaluations. b) A joint declaration against corruption under the theme: “Fight Against Corruption: Fight to the End, Stop the Cheating.” c) Discussions on strengthening collaboration among organizations and networks to reduce corruption and improve Thailand’s image globally.

Mr. Pornchai emphasized the importance of active public and private sector engagement in preventing corruption. He called for transparency, efficiency, and collective responsibility to eliminate corruption and foster trust in governance. The event concluded with a commitment to united efforts in fighting corruption, showcasing Chonburi’s dedication to creating a cleaner and more ethical society.













































