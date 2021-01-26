Cambodian wanted for axe murder of compatriot captured in Chonburi

Ban Bueng police apprehended a Cambodian man wanted for killing a coworker with an axe at a Chonburi migrant camp in Ban Bueng Friday.

The arrest of a Poech Chea, 35, came 20 hours after he allegedly chopped the head and neck of 33-year-old compatriot Yor Na with a 61-centimeter-long axe, police said at a Jan. 24 new conference.







The incident occurred during a drinking session among the Cambodian workers at the camp at the Chak Nok Market in Ban Bueng. Witnesses said Poech Chea and Yor Na got into an argument – over what was unclear – and the fight quickly escalated.

Poech Chea allegedly settled the dispute with the axe and then fled the scene. Police closed off local roads, but the suspect was able to evade arrest for 20 hours until being captured elsewhere in Chak Nok Subdistrict Saturday.

The suspect remained belligerent, refusing to answer police questions, although officers later claimed he had confessed.













