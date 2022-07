Regional police arrested 11 people allegedly operating a network of online-gambling websites.

Ringleader Yuttichai “Ting” Nimsanor, 35, was taken into custody June 30 at his home in Muang District. Police had him take officers to five other locations where 11 people were working on several online gambling sites.







Together, police said, the sites generated about 100 million baht in income from betting on lotteries, football and baccarat.