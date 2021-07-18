Chonburi now ‘deep red’; curfew, travel restrictions begin Tuesday

The government on Sunday designated Chonburi (Pattaya) a coronavirus “deep red” maximum-control zone, changing a voluntary stay-at-home order into a hard curfew with orders for everyone to remain indoors, even during the day.

Chonburi was one of three provinces that saw the downgrade from “red” to “deep red”, with Chachoengsao and Ayutthaya joining the list as well. The change and tighter restrictions take effect on July 20.







The province on Sunday reported a record 660 new Covid-19 cases with 167 of them found in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya. Thirteen of the Pattaya cases were discovered at the Central Festival Pattaya Beach shopping mall.

The Royal Gazette on Sunday carried the announcement from the government about the new deep-red provinces as well as the tightening of other coronavirus-control measures.







A hard curfew has come to Pattaya and Chonburi from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. with anyone found outside in those orders subject to hefty fines and up to two years in jail.

But the government also directed the public in all the maximum-control zones not to go outside unless necessary during non-curfew hours.

Non-essential businesses remain closed but even those still allowed to operate – takeout restaurants, supermarkets and convenience stores among them – must now close from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.







Interprovincial travel also will be further restricted with checkpoints set up on the borders of all deep red provinces to stop all outgoing traffic.

The Royal Gazette announcement came at the same time Thailand reported another record of 11,397 new coronavirus cases and 101 deaths.



















