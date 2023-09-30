Chonburi leaders tackle diverse challenges with comprehensive strategies

Pattaya, Thailand – Naris Niramaiwong, Deputy Governor of Chonburi Province, chaired the ninth meeting of the Provincial Executive Committee and Heads of Government Agencies on September 28, focussing on crucial policy implementations and regional challenges. Naris underscored the urgency of executing new government policies, tackling issues like agricultural debt relief and reducing citizens’ living costs, encompassing water, electricity, and fuel expenses. Special emphasis was placed on stimulating the economy via tourism with the already implemented visa-free policy for Chinese tourists.







The Ministry of Interior provided ten key policies for each province, encompassing diverse aspects from improving quality of life and income to combating influential figures and addressing drug addiction. Dr. Wisit Polsawat, Deputy Director of Chonburi Provincial Health Office, reported on health concerns, including an increase in dengue fever cases. He said that Chonburi ranks third in the country with 46 cases and one death. Efforts to control mosquito breeding and public education have been pivotal.







Concerning seasonal influenza and a diphtheria outbreak, citizens, especially at-risk groups, are encouraged to get influenza vaccinations. The diphtheria outbreak, associated with risky behaviour, prompts heightened awareness and protective measures. Moreover, the office has issued warnings to local pharmacies about the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and advised caution in prescribing these medications to individuals with prolonged high fever.







The meeting delved into water management, revealing the province’s reserves at 49.56%. Plans to transfer water from neighbouring provinces such as Rayong and Chachoengsao were discussed to mitigate potential shortages. Additionally, the meeting emphasized the importance of monitoring weather conditions and potential flooding in eastern, central, and southern regions, especially during heavy and continuous rainfall. It urged residents to stay updated with weather forecasts and warned of possible emergencies, including flooded roads. The meeting also encouraged relevant agencies to prepare and respond swiftly to accidents that may occur during adverse weather conditions.











