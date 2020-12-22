Chonburi governor bans crowd gatherings to prevent Covid-19 spread

While Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has considered canceling the New Year Countdown and Children’s Day Saturday, Jan 9, nationwide, Chonburi Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai has decided to take a quick precautionary action to contain Covid-19 in the province before the New Year holidays start. The order published by Pattaya City Public Relations (PCPR) came out at 8 p.m. last night after an urgent Provincial Disease Control meeting at the Public Health Office.







Announced bans include crowd gathering at temples, mosques, churches, and places previously set up for festive events. Fresh markets, indoor shopping malls, merchant shops, restaurants, entertainment venues, pubs, and bars must provide required measures and social distancing to contain Covid-19 as well as enforcing the use of the Thai Chana mobile app to track visitors.

The governor had also stressed officials should monitor and prohibit any illegal immigrant laborers from inter-provincial travel and increase health checks at construction camps and fresh markets.







He urged people who have recently visited the shrimp market in Samut Sakhon to monitor themselves or contact any public health center if they are found to have high fever and breathing problems. Facemasks are required when going out of home and at workplaces.

Cancellation of the Pattaya Countdown, which was scheduled to take place at Bali Hai Pier between Dec 29 and 31, is yet to be confirmed by the Pattaya City Hall. (PCPR)















