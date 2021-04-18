Infected patients withholding information force Thai medical staff into self-quarantine

Bangkok – More than 100 medical staff at many state hospitals have been forced into self-quarantine after patients failed to disclose they had been in contact with infected people.







Khon Kaen Hospital has ordered 105 medical staff to quarantine immediately after they have been in contact with Covid-19 patients. Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital in Bangkok has also announced it would stop receiving any new Covid-19 cases until April 30 after medical personnel came into contact with Covid-19 patients.







Samut Prakan Hospital and Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Hospital dozens of medical staff had been forced to self-isolate after contracting Covid-19 from patients who failed to give clear information about their previous contacts.



Meanwhile, Photharam Hospital in Ratchaburi province had to carry out a thorough cleaning and announced a brief closure of its facilities after finding that six medical staff had contracted Covid-19. (NNT)

















