Chinese woman lost in woods near condo in Jomtien safely reunited with family, praising Pattaya officials for swift action

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Chinese woman experiencing mental health issues was found lost in the woods area near a condo in Jomtien. The incident was reported to the Pattaya City authorities, who received crucial information from a local citizen who spotted the woman in distress. Acting promptly, the officials swiftly located her in the forest and ensured her safe return to her family.

This quick and efficient response highlights the dedication of Pattaya’s local authorities in assisting foreigners in times of need. Their immediate action not only prevented potential harm but also showcased the city’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all visitors, regardless of their background.





























