Four nations conduct amphibious assault drills in ‘Cobra Gold 2025’ on Hat Yao Beach, Sattahip

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand and the United States, alongside South Korea and Singapore, conducted a large-scale amphibious assault exercise as part of the Cobra Gold 2025 joint military drills, showcasing their combined military capabilities on the shores of Chonburi province.

The exercise, held at the Royal Thai Navy Training Area 15 (Hat Yao Beach) in Sattahip, simulated an operation to seize a beachhead from a hostile force. The drills involved naval artillery bombardment, close air support to suppress enemy defenses, and a subsequent amphibious landing to secure the beachhead and advance inland. The multinational forces focused on establishing a secure foothold to support further operations.







This amphibious assault exercise featured a combined naval and marine force from the four participating nations. The scenario simulated a complex operation involving a beach landing, establishing a secure perimeter, and building combat power ashore to support a non-combatant evacuation operation. The drills aimed to enhance combat readiness, improve the ability of allied forces to operate together seamlessly, and demonstrate military strength.

The joint exercise underscores the commitment of the participating nations to regional security and stability. It serves to bolster the Royal Thai Armed Forces’ preparedness across all domains and strengthens the bonds of friendship and military cooperation between the allied nations, ensuring national security.

Admiral Jirapol Wongwit, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, observed the exercise. (TNA)



































