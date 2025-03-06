Pattaya City mayor comments on approval to sell alcohol on religious holidays

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet shared his perspective on the recent approval to sell alcohol on major religious holidays. He acknowledged that during past religious holidays, entertainment venues have refrained from selling alcohol from midnight before the religious day until midnight on the day itself. However, with the government’s new stance to allow alcohol sales in designated areas, he agrees that venues licensed within these zones in Pattaya can sell alcohol. If venues are outside these zones, further discussions are necessary to ensure societal values are respected.







Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of strict adherence to laws, especially in not selling alcohol to individuals under 18 years old. He believes that allowing alcohol sales on religious holidays, such as the five key days recognized by the Buddhist calendar, will help boost tourism in Pattaya.

On the other hand, Mrs. Amphon Kaewsaeng, owner of The Stones House, welcomed the government’s decision, which entertainment businesses have long advocated for. She expressed gratitude to the government for understanding the needs of business owners and creating a positive environment for international tourists visiting Pattaya. She assured that entertainment venues will strictly follow the regulations set by the government. Mrs. Amphon believes the new policy will significantly boost the economy and tourism in Pattaya while increasing the tourism revenue for Thailand.























