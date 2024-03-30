Chinese-Thais clash in Pattaya nightclub demolition derby

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chaos erupted in front of a Pattaya night club in the early hours of March 26, when a yellow luxury van deliberately crashed into a white Toyota Fortuner, sparking chaos. A shocking video clip captured the startled cries of both men and women as the dramatic events unfolded. Shortly after, bystanders were seen chasing the yellow van, hurling objects and demanding the occupants to exit the vehicle.

The situation escalated when the yellow van rammed into the Toyota Fortuner once more before another black van rammed into the yellow van, stopping it in its track. This altercation evolved into a perilous chase involving all three vehicles, disregarding the potential harm to bystanders trapped beneath the chaotic scene.







Pol. Lt. Navin Theerawit, Superintendent of Pattaya Police said that the sequence of events began when a Chinese man, owner of a Muay Thai arena in Pattaya, drove a black van to the club in search of his girlfriend, reportedly to celebrate a friend’s birthday. Upon discovering the club closed and being denied entry, his frustration led him to summon Thai boxers associated with him. Their arrival escalated into physical altercations and the subsequent vehicular chase, captured in the viral clip.

In the aftermath, club staff informed investigators that four employees, including two security guards, an assistant manager, and an electrician, sustained injuries during the altercation. The individuals involved were summoned by the police for questioning, facing charges ranging from assault causing bodily harm to attempted murder, and operating an entertainment establishment illegally.

Meanwhile, authorities highlighted the possibility of revoking visas if the Chinese group is deemed a societal threat. This includes tourists, permitted a 30-day stay, and business visa holders, allowed up to one year in the Kingdom.

Liza Hamilton, President of the Pattaya Night Business Association, voiced concerns regarding the incident’s impact on Thai tourism, stressing the importance of tourists respecting the Thai community. She urged authorities to effectively manage the situation and foster understanding among tourists and investors from diverse backgrounds.

Liza also pointed out the presence of some foreign groups utilizing Thai individuals for business purposes, contributed positively to the country’s development. However, she highlighted instances where certain foreign groups exert negative influence, causing trouble for Thai citizens. State intervention is deemed necessary to address this issue seriously.





































