Thailand increases anthrax surveillance following cases in Laos

The government has instructed officials to be on the lookout for patients exhibiting symptoms of anthrax.

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke highlighted the government’s vigilance on anthrax following the identification of 54 cases in Laos, accompanied by animal deaths in March.







The Ministry of Public Health, via the Department of Disease Control, has worked with local entities to intensify disease monitoring in both humans and animals, with a focus on border areas adjacent to neighboring countries.

Should any individuals display symptoms of anthrax, an initial investigation and notification to the provincial public health office are mandated.







The public is urged to promptly report any unusual illnesses or deaths of cattle to local veterinary services or governmental organizations. Direct contact with, moving, or slaughtering carcasses for consumption is strongly discouraged. Those who have been in contact with ill animals and subsequently develop atypical symptoms should seek medical care immediately, as the condition is treatable with antibiotics.







Thailand has been free of anthrax cases since 2001. Anthrax, an acute bacterial infection caused by Bacillus anthracis, is a zoonosis that humans can contract through contact with infected animals or their remains, notably cattle, buffalo, or other herbivores. The risk of human-to-human transmission is extremely low. (NNT)































