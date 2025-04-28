Chinese man murders transgender woman in Pattaya guesthouse, claims he wanted to ‘Play with the Corpse’

PATTAYA, Thailand — A Chinese man admitted to killing a transgender woman because she rejected his sexual advances and kicked him off the bed, April 27. In a fit of rage, he strangled her to death before claiming, “I wanted to play with and prank the corpse.” He then used scissors to mutilate her body, cutting her chest and removing her silicone implants.

The victim, identified as Woranan, a transgender woman, was gruesomely murdered by Mr. Tong Yung Fu, a Chinese national. Mr. Tong slit her chest from the neck to the genital area, removed her heart, and took out the silicone implants. Her left lung was also missing, though authorities confirmed that the suspect did not touch it.







The incident occurred in a rental apartment on Soi Arunothai in central Pattaya. Woranan’s body was found in the bathroom of the apartment. Afterward, Mr. Tong attempted to flee Thailand and was apprehended at Suvarnabhumi Airport while attempting to board a flight back to Kunming, China.

Pattaya Police brought Mr. Tong to the Chonburi Forensic Science Division for tissue and DNA analysis, as part of the ongoing investigation. He appeared nervous and anxious, with visible scratch marks and nearly all of his face injured.

Mr. Tong confessed through a translator that he met the victim, who he did not know was a transgender woman, at South Pattaya Beach. They exchanged contact information via the “WeChat” app. On the evening of April 25, they arranged to meet at Mr. Tong’s rented room. When they arrived, they agreed on a price of 8,000 baht for sex. However, when they reached the bed, the victim refused and resisted.



Mr. Tong said that after the victim refused, he demanded his money back, but she refused to return it. This led to a heated argument and physical struggle. The victim allegedly kicked him off the bed. Mr. Tong then strangled her to death in a fit of rage.

Once he was sure she was dead, he dragged the body into the bathroom and, with scissors he had bought earlier, began mutilating her body. He sliced her chest from the neck to the genital area, removed her heart, and took out the silicone implants. The suspect claimed that he just wanted to “play with and prank the corpse.”

After cleaning the body and washing away the bloodstains, Mr. Tong left the body in the bathroom, went to sleep as usual, and then booked a flight to flee back to China. He was arrested before he could board the plane.

When asked why he committed such a horrific act, Mr. Tong responded, “I don’t know, because I never went to see a doctor.” He explained that his anger escalated after the victim harmed him, leading him to lose control of his emotions. He apologized to the victim’s family for his actions and added that he had visited Thailand three times and found it to be a safe country.





Regarding the equipment he bought, he claimed that he purchased it in preparation for the meeting with the victim, stating that he needed it to carry personal items since he didn’t have a suitcase. The scissors were allegedly for self-defense when going out at night.

As for the missing organs, police are awaiting forensic and autopsy results to confirm if they were indeed removed, and the investigation into the case is ongoing. (TNA)

































