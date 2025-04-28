Chinese man confesses to brutal murder of transgender woman in Pattaya – Victim’s father demands death penalty

PATTAYA, Thailand – The horrifying murder case in Pattaya has left the public shaken as a Chinese man confessed to the gruesome killing of a transgender woman. The crime took place in the city, where the man, identified as 42-year-old Tongyung Fu from China, killed 25-year-old Woranan Phannacha (also known as ‘Note’), a transgender woman who had undergone sex reassignment surgery.

The details of the murder are chilling. Fu admitted to violently attacking the victim after being rejected during a sexual encounter. In a fit of rage, he strangled the victim, then proceeded to stab her with scissors, slashing her chest and removing her heart and left lung. He also cut out the victim’s silicone breasts and left them outside the body. The victim’s mutilated body was later found in the guesthouse’s bathroom.







The incident occurred at a guesthouse on Arunothai Street in Pattaya, Chonburi, and authorities were able to apprehend Fu at Suvarnabhumi Airport while he was attempting to flee back to China. He was brought back to Pattaya to face charges.

Fu explained that the murder was a result of the victim rejecting his sexual advances and subsequently pushing him off the bed, which led to a violent outburst. He insisted that the crime was not related to organ trafficking, despite initial speculations.

On April 27, Fu was brought to the crime scene for a reenactment of the crime. The police, led by Chonburi Provincial Police Chief Major General Thawatkiat Jindakwansanong, oversaw the reenactment, where Fu demonstrated how he committed the crime. Public interest was immense, and the police had to control the crowd during the reenactment due to the violent nature of the crime.



In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Woranan’s father, Mr. Auan Phannakha, expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of his daughter, who had been a pillar of support for the family. The victim had recently built a new home for his parents. Mr. Auan shared that a fortune teller had once predicted that at the age of 60, he would lose someone dear, but he never imagined it would be his daughter. To make matters even more tragic, Woranan died on her mother’s birthday. The victim’s family is now calling for the death penalty for Fu in response to the heinous crime.

Authorities have praised the police for their swift response and their successful coordination with various agencies, which led to the capture of the murderer. The case has sparked a public outcry, with many calling for justice and demanding that Fu face the full extent of the law for his horrific actions.

































