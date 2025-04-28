Factors Hurting Thailand’s Tourism – Rising crime, safety concerns, and tourist harassment

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s tourism sector, once a major economic contributor, is facing growing challenges that threaten its reputation and appeal. One key issue is the increase in criminal activities and the lack of sufficient law enforcement, as highlighted by a recent incident in central Bangkok. Tourists visiting the famous Wat Suthat, a revered temple, found themselves threatened by a group of homeless individuals demanding parking fees, 20-100 baht—fees that tourists were not supposed to pay.







On April 27, tourists reported being harassed and intimidated by these individuals, who were not affiliated with the temple or local authorities but had taken control of parking spaces around the temple. Tourists who refused to pay were met with hostility, creating an unsafe atmosphere. It was also noted that the area had become a gathering place for drug users, further raising concerns about the safety of visitors, including schoolchildren and students.



This issue reflects a broader problem in Thailand’s tourism infrastructure. While some efforts were made to address these problems—such as plans to improve parking and remove the illegally operated parking fee system—these initiatives have not been implemented, allowing the issue to worsen. Despite plans for meetings with local authorities and temple officials, no concrete steps were taken to resolve the situation, leading to an ongoing negative impact on the tourism experience.

Another contributing factor is the erratic behavior of some law enforcement officers and taxi motorcycle drivers around tourist areas. Tourists who park their vehicles beyond legal time limits (3 P.M.) are often fined immediately, and motorcycle taxi drivers offer “help” by offering to pay the fines for tourists, charging them a fee of 100-200 baht for doing so—even when the police station is just a short walk away.



This exploitation adds to the frustration tourists face, damaging their trust in local authorities.

These incidents and systemic failures contribute to a growing perception that Thailand’s tourism industry is not doing enough to ensure visitor safety or promote a welcoming environment. As tourism is an essential part of the country’s economy, these unresolved issues, if left unchecked, could have long-lasting negative consequences for Thailand’s global image as a tourist destination.

































