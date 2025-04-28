Pattaya faces crisis as decline in Chinese tourists affects revenue – plans in place to bring them back from Vietnam

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is currently grappling with a significant decline in Chinese tourist arrivals, a trend that has been exacerbated by the recent kidnapping of a Chinese actress and earthquakes in the region, leading to a decline in confidence regarding safety. This decline has had a noticeable impact on both group tours and independent travelers (FIT).

Thanet Suphasaharangsi, President of the Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation (ACTF), revealed that in March, only 300,000 Chinese tourists visited Thailand, whereas Vietnam welcomed 670,000 Chinese tourists, surpassing Thailand for the first time in the Chinese tourist market. This shift is attributed to improved safety perceptions and the greater readiness of Vietnam’s infrastructure and facilities.







The decline in tourists is not limited to China; the South Korean market has also seen a 30% drop in the first quarter of this year. Additionally, the Russian market, while showing some recovery, has seen tourists shifting their flights to Vietnam instead. To address this, the Chonburi Tourism Federation, in collaboration with various associations, has proposed an urgent action plan with three key strategies:

MEGA FAM Trip: Inviting 400 Chinese agents and media representatives to visit Thailand to rebuild confidence.

Charter Flights: Offering over 1,000 chartered flights from various cities in China with support conditions if the flights are at least 80% full.



Expansion to Korea and Russia: Extending similar programs to these markets to boost travel to Thailand.

The proposals are currently being coordinated with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and will soon be presented to the government for support, with the goal of driving recovery in the coming quarter.

































