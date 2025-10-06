Woman following GPS crashes into pickup unaware of intersection ahead in Rayong

RAYONG, Thailand – A woman driving according to her GPS collided with a pickup truck early this morning, causing the pickup to crash into a neighborhood grocery store and scatter merchandise.

CCTV footage shows a white sedan suddenly emerging from an alley and striking the middle of a white Isuzu D-Max pickup. The impact caused the pickup to lose control and crash into a small store along Road 3191 in Pluak Daeng District around 1:00 a.m.







The sedan driver, identified as Ms. Kanyarat, appeared shaken and told police, “I was following the GPS. It told me to turn left, so I turned. I didn’t realize there was an intersection ahead.”

The pickup’s driver suffered chest tightness, while two passengers sustained minor injuries. All were taken to a nearby hospital by Pluak Daeng rescue teams. Police are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the crash.



































