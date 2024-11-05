Child’s arm gets stuck in swimming pool drainage pipe, rescue efforts take over two hours

By Pattaya Mail
A young girl had her arm stuck in a pool drainage pipe, sparking a dramatic rescue operation in Sriracha that lasted over two hours.

SRIRACHA, Thailand At approximately 5:30 PM, the Sriracha Rescue Unit received an emergency call about a young girl whose arm was trapped in a drainage pipe at a swimming pool in the Pornthep Village on November 3. Responding swiftly, rescue teams arrived at the scene equipped with cutting tools to assist in the rescue operation.




At the site, rescuers found the girl with her left arm lodged in the pool’s suction pipe, which draws water into the filtration system. Her father was on hand, comforting her as she cried in fear. The rescue operation proved to be extremely challenging. Rescuers had to drain more than half of the pool’s water before using an electric drill to break the concrete around the pipe and cut the PVC pipe. After two hours of intense effort, they successfully extracted the girl’s arm along with the pipe and then carefully removed the pipe from her arm.

Following the rescue, the girl was transported to a local hospital for medical attention. Witness Praman Sangwirun, 60, recounted how he discovered the child had inserted her arm into the approximately 1.5-inch diameter pipe. He praised the efforts of the rescue personnel, local village chief, and the community members who assisted by scooping water out of the pool, which facilitated the rescue operation.

Sriracha rescue workers drained half the pool and used power tools to carefully extract the girl’s arm from the drainage system, ensuring her safety.


Local residents and rescue teams worked tirelessly to free the girl from the suction pipe, showcasing incredible teamwork during the emergency.
This incident highlights the importance of proper safety measures at swimming pools, including covering drainage pipes to prevent accidents.

Authorities suspect that the incident occurred because the suction pipe lacked a cover, allowing the child to inadvertently insert her arm into it, where the suction from the water pump caused her arm to become stuck.
















