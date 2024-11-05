British tourist survives fall from hotel balcony into internet café after heavy drinking in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Rescue Center received a report of a person falling from a height with injuries at a hotel, located in Nongprue, Banglamung, at 2:06 AM on November 4. Upon receiving the report, rescue volunteers swiftly responded to the scene.









At the location, tourists and locals were in a state of panic. Rescuers discovered the lower half of 51-year-old Mr. Paul Hadfield from England dangling through the ceiling of an internet café, calling for help. The rescue team worked together to lift him from the roof, provided first aid, and quickly transported him to a nearby hospital. It was determined that he had fallen from the hotel’s second-floor balcony, crashing through the café’s ceiling.

Additionally, inside room 210 on the second floor, there was significant mess with feces scattered across the bed and floor, creating a foul odor throughout the area.





A witness, 28-year-old Somrak Sensoh, reported that while he was playing a game, he heard a noise that sounded like something falling onto the roof. When he looked up, he saw two legs hanging down from the ceiling. He and others rushed to investigate and found the foreigner requesting help, prompting them to call rescue services.

Initial investigations revealed that the tourist was heavily intoxicated and had soiled himself while inside the room. However, no one witnessed how he had walked out of the room and fell from the second-floor balcony. Fortunately, he only sustained minor injuries.





































