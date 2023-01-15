Children’s Day celebrated in Pattaya schools a day early

As if Saturday wasn’t enough, Pattaya schools gave students another Children’s Day on Friday. Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Phettrakul opened Pattaya School No. 5’s Jan. 13 event with city council members. Similar parties were held at all public schools.

Sponsors set up booths to offer free food, drinks and gifts and supplied prizes for lucky draws. Kids also enjoyed musical and stage performances.







The Human Help Network Foundation Thailand celebrated Children’s Day a day early for kids at its ASEAN Education Center. HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda and Education Center head Pirun Noyimjai kicked off the Jan. 13 event with medical check-ups for students, who are children of migrant workers from neighboring countries.

There also were games and prize drawings for bicycles, dolls, learning equipment, snacks and scholarships. To cap the day, HHNFT sponsors hosted a luncheon for all the children and staff.











































