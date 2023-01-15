Children’s Day celebrated in Pattaya schools a day early

By Pattaya Mail
0
166
Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Phettrakul opened Pattaya School No. 5’s event with city council members. Similar parties were held at all public schools.

As if Saturday wasn’t enough, Pattaya schools gave students another Children’s Day on Friday. Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Phettrakul opened Pattaya School No. 5’s Jan. 13 event with city council members. Similar parties were held at all public schools.

Sponsors set up booths to offer free food, drinks and gifts and supplied prizes for lucky draws. Kids also enjoyed musical and stage performances.



The Human Help Network Foundation Thailand celebrated Children’s Day a day early for kids at its ASEAN Education Center. HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda and Education Center head Pirun Noyimjai kicked off the Jan. 13 event with medical check-ups for students, who are children of migrant workers from neighboring countries.

There also were games and prize drawings for bicycles, dolls, learning equipment, snacks and scholarships. To cap the day, HHNFT sponsors hosted a luncheon for all the children and staff.


Children are thrilled as they watch a performance on stage.
Hundreds of pieces of Pattaya fried chicken were distributed to hungry children and adults.


Children at the HHNFT play a game of musical chairs.
Kind benefactors came around with boxes of donuts for the children at HHNFT.

Pirun Noyimjai Drop-In Center Manager, Nutsara Duangsri, Radchada Chomjinda HHNFT director and Siromet Akrapongpanit hand out gifts and prizes to the children at HHNFT.
Rene Goosen, a major benefactor from the Netherlands brought hundreds of balloons for the children at HHNFT.



Many generous businesses and restaurants in Pattaya brought delicious food and sweets for the children at HHNFT to enjoy for Children’s Day.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here