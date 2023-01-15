Pattaya tourist office still putting Thai tourists first

While Chinese tourists are coming and westerners are slowly returning, Thai tourists remain the priority of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya branch.

Last year saw Chonburi Province drew 1.3 million foreigners, but more than 11 million Thais. That ratio isn't seen shifting significantly toward foreign tourists in 2023.







TAT sees increases in tourist from China, Malaysia, Lao, and Europe in the first quarter of this year, but a decline in Indians.

But TAT plans to continue campaigns and promotions for domestic tourists, positing Pattaya – for Thais – as a "family" destination and a site for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions.


































