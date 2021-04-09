Children at high risk of drowning during school holidays

Thai children are happiest during the months of March to May, because these are the months that they are on their annual school holidays.







“But these are also the months that have many hidden dangers for our children” warned Chonburi Province Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai. “One of the most common hazards is children drowning.”







He said that this danger is most prevalent in upcountry provinces because parents like to take children to the beaches or other natural water recreational parks where most drowning incidents occur.



Though the Health Ministry has designated the first Saturday of March of every year as the “Prevention of Children Drowning Day”, children under the age of 15 still make up the highest number of deaths in Thailand. More so than any other communicable diseases.



According to the World Health Organization, more than 140,000 children aged under 15 worldwide lose their lives in the water each year.

Governor Pakarathorn said that children drowning incidents are most common at natural water sources such as waterfalls, agricultural water sources, ponds, streams and rivers. Swimming pools are the least dangerous spots for drowning cases.

He warned parents to watch their children carefully and not allow them to sneak away to go swimming by themselves.

Governor Pakarathorn asked for the cooperation of village and community leaders to publicise and make aware the dangers and to take preventive measures against children drowning.

He instructed those concerned to build fences around agricultural water sources and community ponds with signs posted informing people of the depth of the water.

Rescue equipment must also be available nearby, such as large empty plastic drums tied to a rope, wood, whistles and bells placed at unsafe locations at designated distances.







The governor also asked for the cooperation of community leaders and educational institutions to teach children 5 years and older to swim so that they are capable of saving themselves.







They must also be taught about the hazards around and in water, lifesaving knowledge for themselves and the proper methods of saving others in distress.













