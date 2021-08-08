Chiang Mai woman charged with forgery after changing license plate to ‘lucky’ number

A Chiang Mai woman was charged with forgery after she altered her car’s license plate to change one of the numbers into a “lucky” numeral.

The 34-year-old woman’s luck definitely ran out when she pulled into the Mae Ping checkpoint Aug. 7 and police noticed someone had used a black market to change a 3 to an 8 on her license plate.







She told police she’d taken the car for a blessing at Jomtong Temple. A monk told her 8 would be luckier than 3, so he told her to alter her license plate, and she did.

The woman claimed she didn’t know that altering a government-issued plate would be illegal. After all, she said, the monk made many auspicious markings inside and outside the vehicle and no one cared.

The monk also was charged with conspiracy in forgery.





























