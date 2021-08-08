Antigen-positive Pattaya locals now sent into home isolation

Pattaya residents who test positive for the coronavirus using antigen test kits now will go into home or community isolation immediately as cases continue to soar.

Chonburi on Sunday reported 1,476 new Covid-19 cases, with 219 of those found in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya. Those totals were nearly identical to Saturday.







On Aug. 5, Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai chaired a meeting with top administrators to plan yet more steps to bring the epidemic under control, as all previous measures have failed.

With those numbers, beds at hospitals have all been filled. There also is no more room at the area’s field hospital or in its “hospitels” – hotels converted for field hospital use.



The meeting agreed that “probable cases” – those who test positive using antigen test kits, either administered by the city or by themselves, can now receive medication and medical supplies, such as thermometers in home isolation.

Previously, to receive drugs, people had to have an antigen test confirmed with an RT-PCR test. The cost and lag time in processing those tests have made that policy impossible, given the high number of cases being reported each day.























