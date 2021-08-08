Thai Navy Commander inspires his troops at Sattahip Naval Base

Admiral Chatchai Srivorakan, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy made his annual inspection tour of the Sattahip Naval Base on August 7 where he met with Vice Adm Sutthinand Samanrak, Commander-in-Chief of Royal Thai Fleet, Vice Adm Kowit Inprom – Commander of First Naval Area Command and Rear Adm. Uthai Cheevasutti – Commander of Air and Coastal Defense Command.







At a parade organized in his honour, Admiral Chatchai gave a speech of encouragement and moral support to his troops thanking them for their warm welcome.

He congratulated them for their dedication and hard work in achieving the goals assigned to them throughout the year.



The Admiral said, “I joined the Royal Thai Navy 37 years ago and am proud to be part of this branch of the armed forces that cultivates honesty, patience, modesty and unity amongst the personnel. With these exceptional traits we are able to discharge our duties with honour and integrity.

“I would like to emphasise that you should continue tirelessly to do your good deeds with determination and sacrifice for the benefit our country. Your dedication and loyalty will bring growth and strength to the Royal Thai Navy and to our beloved country.

“I call upon the power of the triple gems and all that is sacred together with the Divine Spirit of King Taksin the Great, Admiral Prince Abhakara Kiartivongse and Their Majesties the King and Queen to bless and protect you and your families and grant you prosperity and happiness.

Admiral Chatchai concluded his speech by saying, “Stay safe and protect yourselves and your families from the danger of the COVID-19 virus. We will go through this crisis together.”























