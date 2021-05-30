Charity fund donates 20 ventilators Chonburi hospitals

The Surviving Chonburi Fund donated 20 mechanical ventilators to nine local hospitals battling the coronavirus third wave.

Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization President Wittaya Kunplome, the chairman of the fund, presented the 5 million baht in ventilators with integrated flow generators to Public Health Department Director Apirat Katanyutanon May 28.







The fund, which collects and disburses coronavirus-related charitable donations from individuals and businesses in Chonburi, said Sriracha Honda Automotive Co. donated one ventilator to Chonburi Hospital. Preammika Krasaechon and friends contributed one to Burapa University Hospital.

In all, Chonburi and Banglamung hospitals each received four units, Phanat Nikhom Hospital three, Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center two, Ban Bun Hospital two, Laem Chabang Hospital two, and Koh Chan, Panthong and Burapa Hospitals one each.







Banglamung Hospital Nurse Sumalee Chuephan said ventilators are essential for keeping critically ill Covid-19 patients alive, giving those that otherwise would die a 50-50 chance of surviving.























