Central Pattaya shopkeepers blamed for construction delay

The Civil and Public Utility Commission under the chairman ship of Passakorn Usomboon held a meeting at Pattaya City Hall Sept 7, to get updates on the work progress to rejuvenate Central Pattaya Road which includes, moving electric and communication cables underground, new drainage systems, repaving the road and rebuilding and retiling the sidewalks.

The contract expired on Sept. 7. The contractors claimed that the work was 80% complete blaming the delay on labor shortages, Covid-19 pandemic, unfinished work by another contractor working with electric and communication cables and the obstruction caused by shop awnings protruding onto the road.







The Pattaya Engineering office maintained that work on public lighting and sidewalks was 80% complete. They said that the remaining 20% of work was to finish rebuilding the sidewalks. This work, they claimed, was also hindered by shopkeepers who have trespassed onto public property and used the sidewalk to display their wares.

The department will assign officers to meet with the businesses to reclaim the public area and finish the job.

They also promised to finish erecting 150 electric poles with street lights along Central Road by the end of October.





































