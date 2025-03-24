Songkran in Pattaya and across Chonburi is around the corner – Plan your holidays well

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Songkran Festival is just around the corner, and it’s time to start planning your holidays to experience one of Thailand’s most iconic and lively celebrations! From April 6 to 20, the streets of Pattaya, along with other cities across Chonburi, will come alive with water fights, parades, and cultural festivities.







Key Dates and Locations for Songkran and Wan Lai Festivals in Chonburi:

April 6 – Wan Lai Bo Win

April 13 – Songkran Festival, Chonburi

April 14 – Wan Lai Panusnikom

April 15 – Wan Lai Phanthong / Koh Pho

April 16-17 – Wan Lai Bangsaen

April 16 – Wan Lai Wat Tham

April 17 – Wan Lai Wat Sutha Wat Soi Noen

April 18 – Wan Lai Bang Phra / Koh Sichang

April 18 – Wan Lai Naklua / Koh Lan

April 19 – Wan Lai Pattaya

April 20 – Wan Lai Bang Sare / Ban Bueng



The Songkran festivities in Pattaya will kick off with the grand water fight along Beach Road, where people from all walks of life come together to celebrate, splash water, and enjoy the party atmosphere. Expect a variety of events like traditional ceremonies, parades, and performances showcasing Thai culture. There will be tons of food stalls, live music, and plenty of opportunities for fun.

Plan Ahead for a Smooth Experience:

Stay Hydrated – Songkran festivities can be hot and energetic, so make sure to keep water and snacks nearby.

Protect Your Electronics – If you’re planning on getting involved in the water fights, make sure your phones, cameras, and other electronics are waterproof or safely stored.



Respect Local Customs – While it’s a time of fun, Songkran is deeply rooted in tradition. Respect the local culture by participating in ceremonies like the sand pagoda building and visiting local temples.

Be Safe on the Roads – Pattaya will be bustling with both locals and tourists, so expect traffic congestion and diversions. Always stay aware of your surroundings when out and about.

Songkran is a great time to make lasting memories, and with some simple planning, your holidays will be unforgettable!

































