Caring Cops to the Rescue near Pattaya – Drunk motorcycle rider gets home safely

PATTAYA, Thailand – A concerned citizen alerted the Sattahip Police Station’s radio center about a man found asleep on his parked motorcycle by the roadside. Fearing potential danger from accidents or criminal activities, the report led officers to the scene near Chumphon Garden, Royal Thai Navy, in Sattahip.

Responding swiftly, officers Pol. Sgt. Maj. Pongnaphat Chotchuang and Pol. Sgt. Maj. Theeranai Samahathai, part of the 1102 motorcycle patrol unit, discovered a red Honda Scoopy adorned with an oversized Hello Kitty plushie at the front. The motorcycle was parked against traffic near the Sattahip Market entrance. Nearby, a man in his 40s, later identified as the owner of an ice delivery business, was found sleeping on the sidewalk.







Upon waking up to the officers, the intoxicated man panicked and immediately stuffed two inhalers into his nostrils in an attempt to sober up. He insisted on riding home but was stopped by the officers, who offered to escort him instead. One officer rode the man’s decorated motorcycle with him as a passenger, while the other followed closely behind. They safely transported him home, approximately 2 km away.

Despite his heavy intoxication, the man adhered to the principle of “Don’t Drink and Drive—Sleep It Off Instead,” preventing potential harm to himself and others. Meanwhile, the two officers went above and beyond their duty, ensuring his safety rather than leaving him to fend for himself. Both parties deserve praise for their actions, exemplifying responsible behavior and community service.































