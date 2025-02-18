Seaweed Invasion in Pattaya – Natural phenomenon brings smelly surprise to Krating Lai Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents have reported a natural phenomenon at Krating Lai Beach, North Pattaya, where ocean waves have washed a large amount of seaweed ashore, stretching for hundreds of meters. The decomposing seaweed is emitting a strong, unpleasant odor, causing significant discomfort for locals living in the surrounding area.

Upon investigation, large patches of seaweed were found scattered along the beach, with some areas already rotting and giving off a foul smell. This has negatively affected both the beach’s appearance and the environment. A local resident living near Krating Lai Beach stated that this phenomenon occurs only once a year when ocean currents bring seaweed onto the shore.







The Pattaya City authorities have already dispatched teams to remove the seaweed, managing to collect and dispose of three truckloads. However, a considerable amount still remains. Residents hope the situation will improve in the coming days.

Following the seaweed cleanup, the area is expected to transition into the annual Hoi Krabok (small clam) harvesting season. During this period, locals from Banglamung District and nearby areas will visit Krating Lai Beach to collect the clams for personal consumption or to sell, creating an opportunity for additional income.































