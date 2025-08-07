Immigration closed two days next week

PATTAYA, Thailand – The immigration bureau reminds visitors and expats nationwide that Monday August 11 and Tuesday August 12 are public holidays in recognition of the birthday of the Queen Mother. All immigration offices and most public services, including banks, will be closed and will reopen on Wednesday August 13 at 8.30 a.m.







Bars, clubs, hotels and retail outlets for alcohol will not be affected and will retain the hours currently permitted. Anyone having urgent business with local immigration during the closure period, for example potential visa expiration or the need to report an address (TM30) or sign in for 90 days (TM47), should report to local immigration on the first day of opening.

The actual birthday of the Queen Mother is Tuesday August 12, but the government has added Monday August 11 in order to create a four days public holiday, together with the preceding weekend, to facilitate country-wide travel and to benefit domestic tourism.



































