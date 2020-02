A chronic pickpocket, less than a month after getting out of jail, was arrested again for allegedly victimizing an Indian tourist.







Tourist police took Boonyawin Mueansaiyad, 27, into custody Feb. 4 on Beach Road for allegedly lifting the wallet of the Indian visitor on a baht bus Jan. 28.

Police said the transvestite has been arrested many times for pickpocketing and had just been freed from prison on Jan. 8.