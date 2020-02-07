HHNFT moves students as work begins on new facility

Children at the ASEAN Education Center and Drop-In Center moved to temporary quarters as construction commence on a new school building.







Human Help Network Foundation Thailand Director Radchada Chomjinda, managers and charity benefactor Renee van Goosen relocated the 70 kids to the new facility on Sukhumvit Soi 32 Feb. 3.

After months of fundraising, construction has begun on a new three-story multipurpose building that will house classrooms and other facilities for the two centers. Construction is expected to take about a year.