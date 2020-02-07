HHNFT moves students as work begins on new facility

Jetsada Homklin
Human Help Network Foundation Thailand Director Radchada Chomjinda, managers and charity benefactor Renee van Goosen relocated 70 kids to the new facility on Sukhumvit Soi 32 Feb. 3.
Children at the ASEAN Education Center and Drop-In Center moved to temporary quarters as construction commence on a new school building.




After months of fundraising, construction has begun on a new three-story multipurpose building that will house classrooms and other facilities for the two centers. Construction is expected to take about a year.

Khun Kru Pim, Principle of ASEAN Education Center leads, HHNFT executives and children in prayer.
Children are marched over to the new facility while carrying their power blue identification flags to try and make sure no one gets lost.
