Valentine’s Day in Pattaya bustles with flower sales—Sunflowers wrapped in black paper trend among Gen Z

PATTAYA, Thailand – The atmosphere in Pattaya on this year’s Valentine’s Day was lively, with florists seeing high demand for flowers. As always, roses remained the top choice, with red, white, pink, and yellow being the most popular colors. However, an unexpected trend emerged—sunflowers wrapped in black paper gained immense popularity, particularly among Gen Z customers aged 10-25.

Wanpen Homphuangnoi, owner of Thitapha Flower Shop in Soi Nernplubwan, shared that her store prioritizes fresh flowers and does not stockpile roses for extended periods. She emphasized that the quality of roses depends on their freshness, with day-to-day purchases ensuring larger, vibrant blooms. The pricing reflects this commitment to quality, as fresh flowers fetch a premium.







Despite the dominance of roses, the rising popularity of sunflowers wrapped in black paper stood out. This trend was particularly embraced by younger customers who see sunflowers as a symbol of unwavering love, purity, and steadfastness. Alongside flowers, teddy bears and chocolates also sold well, adding to the Valentine’s Day festivities.

Thitapha Flower Shop (Tel. 095-6536165), located opposite Lotus Soi Nernplubwan, operates 24/7 and invested six figures in stock this year—on par with last year’s investment. The Valentine’s shopping rush started as early as February 13 and was expected to continue through the weekend.











































