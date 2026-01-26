Lift cable snaps at Pattaya construction site, worker seriously injured after fall from third floor

PATTAYA, Thailand – A construction worker was seriously injured after a lift cable snapped, causing the lift to fall from the third floor of a house under construction in Nongprue, East Pattaya.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on January 26 at a construction site inside the Fah Mee Art Kan housing estate. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon , along with an ambulance and volunteers, rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a lift fall with a seriously injured person.







The site is a three-storey house under construction on a plot of approximately 50 square wah. Rescue teams found the injured worker at the bottom of the lift shaft on the ground floor. He was later identified as Tithanon Sriwongchai, 27.

The victim suffered a head injury, swelling around the left eye, a fractured left wrist, pain to the right knee, and multiple abrasions. Rescue workers provided first aid at the scene before transporting him to Pattaya Bhattamakhun Hospital for further treatment.



Co-workers told authorities that the injured man had been working on the lift at the third floor when the cable suddenly snapped, causing the lift to plunge to the ground floor.

Police officers documented the scene and conducted an initial investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that a cable too small to support the weight may have failed, leading to the accident. Further checks will be carried out to determine whether safety standards were properly followed.



































