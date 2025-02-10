Bus carrying luxury-cruise foreign travelers catches fire on the way to Sattahip for sightseeing trip

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tourist bus carrying foreign travelers caught fire on February 9, as it was en route to Sattahip, Chonburi, after arriving at Laem Chabang Port with a luxury cruise. The group of tourists, who were headed for a sightseeing trip in Sattahip, had not yet reached their destination when the fire broke out on Highway 7, near Kilometer 142, in Plutaluang, Sattahip. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

At 10:05 AM, Pol. Lt. Col. Ratphol Wannara, Deputy Inspector of the Highway Police Division 1, received reports of the fire. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, where they discovered a Hino tourist bus engulfed in flames, specifically near the vehicle’s engine. The fire was swiftly controlled after 30 minutes of efforts from emergency teams.







The tourists, who were mostly Europeans, had been traveling from Laem Chabang Port. Eleven tourists, one tour guide, and the driver—13 people in total—evacuated the bus. Another tourist vehicle arrived earlier to transport them away from the scene.

According to the investigation, the driver, referred to as “Mr. Maew” (pseudonym), reported that while driving the group from Laem Chabang Port to Sattahip, he noticed oil leaking onto the road before the fire ignited near the engine. He immediately stopped the bus, allowing the tourists to safely evacuate.































