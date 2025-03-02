PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s tourism industry, particularly in destinations like Pattaya, continues to thrive, but recurring bus accidents cast a shadow over its safety reputation. Many tourists rely on long-distance and local buses to travel across the country, yet reports of crashes involving passenger buses raise concerns about road safety standards.

On February 26, a tragic accident occurred in Prachinburi province when a tour bus carrying 49 passengers overturned due to brake failure, resulting in 18 fatalities and 31 injuries. The passengers, all Thai nationals, were on a study trip when the accident occurred on a downhill section of the highway.







In another incident near Pattaya on February 18, a passenger bus traveling from Bangkok overturned during heavy rain, injuring at least 40 people. The driver reported that a sedan abruptly cut in front of the bus near a U-turn, leading to the accident.

These incidents highlight the spectrum of quality in Thailand’s bus industry, ranging from budget options with questionable safety records to premium services, which offers spacious 24-seat buses with high safety standards. Many seasoned travelers opt for the best and always buy insurance to mitigate risks, ensuring a safer and more comfortable journey.

While authorities have introduced stricter regulations in recent years, including routine inspections and driver training programs, enforcement remains inconsistent. As Thailand pushes forward with tourism growth, improving bus safety will be crucial in maintaining its reputation as a world-class travel destination.



































