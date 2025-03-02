Aggressive Dogs in Pattaya – Rising attacks spark safety concerns for residents and tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Keeping aggressive dogs at home in Pattaya poses significant risks to both residents and visitors. Aggressive dogs can cause serious harm, and managing such behavior requires dedication and stringent safety measures.

Recent events in Pattaya have highlighted the dangers associated with aggressive dogs.

Two weeks ago, a 10-year-old girl named Kanom Pang was attacked by a stray dog at the National Sports Complex in Huay Yai, East Pattaya. The dog inflicted deep wounds on her left leg, requiring 15 stitches.







Following this incident, Pattaya locals have demanded action to address the stray dog issue, especially with major events like the Burapha Bike Week attracting numerous visitors.

Another recent event in Nonthaburi has highlighted the dangers associated with aggressive dogs:

Pit Bull Attack on Six-Year-Old Girl: A six-year-old girl, identified as “Nong Khai Muk,” was severely injured after a neighbor’s seven-year-old pit bull named “Solar” attacked her while she slept. The dog dragged her from her bed, causing deep wounds to her head and neck. She remains in critical condition at Pak Kret Hospital.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among residents. Many have expressed hope for the girl’s recovery and called for the dog to be euthanized to prevent future attacks. Comments such as “Hopefully the dog will be destroyed. Poor little girl, hope she makes a recovery,” reflect the community’s sentiments.



To ensure safety and prevent potential dog attacks, residents in Pattaya should consider the following measures:

Responsible Ownership: Understand the commitment required to manage an aggressive dog. Ensure proper training, socialization, and containment to prevent incidents.

Legal Awareness: Be aware of local laws regarding dog ownership. In Thailand, owners are generally held liable for damages if their dog harms someone.

Community Engagement: Participate in community efforts to address stray dog issues. Support local initiatives aimed at humane management and control of the stray dog population.







Education: Educate family members, especially children, on how to approach and interact with dogs safely.

Reporting: Report aggressive or stray dogs to local authorities to ensure timely intervention and prevent potential attacks. Pattaya City Hall Hotline 1337

By adopting these measures, residents can contribute to a safer environment in Pattaya, reducing the risks associated with aggressive dogs.































