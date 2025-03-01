Final Day – ‘Pattaya International Kite on the Beach 2025’ as part of ‘Summer Invitation’ campaign

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Beach is hosting the “Pattaya International Kite on the Beach 2025” festival from February 26 to March 2, as part of the “Summer Invitation” campaign. The event features the longest kite parade in Thailand, stretching over 1 kilometer, aiming to promote Pattaya as a top tourist destination for both local and international visitors. The festival also aims to stimulate the local economy and generate income for Pattaya and Thailand as a whole.

A major highlight of the event is the giant Snoopy and the Peanuts kites, each measuring over 12 meters. These adorable kites showcase three iconic characters: Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and Woodstock, adding excitement and charm for both Thai and international tourists.







Additionally, over 150 kites are being displayed, created by professional kite makers from five countries: Australia, Switzerland, France, Colombia, Germany, and Thailand. These vibrant kites are filling the sky with color and wonder, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

At 4:00 PM each day, visitors can enjoy a spectacular Sport Kite performance from Taiwan. The festival also offers plenty of summer activities, including chic photo spots with Snoopy, over 50 street food vendors, and beachside seating near Central Pattaya Shopping Mall, providing a fun and relaxing atmosphere for everyone.









































