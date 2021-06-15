Burned-out Pattaya family receives aid

A Pattaya family received much-needed aid after their house burned to the ground last week.

Prasit Thongtit, president of the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak and Phra Sumetee, abbot of Samakee Pracharuam Temple, presented basic necessities and 10,000 baht cash to Mana Sangkhao, 74, June 12.

Mana’s two-story, Thai-style wooden house was gutted in a June 10 blaze that took firefighters an hour to control. The house and everything in it was destroyed.







Prasit said the foundation received calls for help after the fire and, with Nongprue Subdistrict and the temple, joined to provide all the aid they legally could.

Mana said the fire, believed to have started due to an electrical short, spread quickly, leaving no time for him for firefighters to knock down the flames before they did damage.













































