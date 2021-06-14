Thailand drafts laws to exercise harsher punishment for drug offences

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has declared drugs suppression to be an urgent national agenda item.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhanadirek said the prime minister has ordered state employees to mobilize resources to support the government’s war on drugs. The government has also set aside more money for new equipment and technologies to be used in curbing drug trafficking, and is pushing at least three new laws as part of the policy.







She explained that these draft laws, now before parliament, deal with adjustments to punishment for drug offences, regulations on asset seizures in drug cases and additional measures aimed at improving the efficiency of the government’s drug suppression agencies.





Ms. Rachada added that, since October last year, 344 million tablets of methamphetamine, 20.6 tons of crystal methamphetamine, 2.7 tons of heroin and 279,868 tablets of ecstasy were seized in numerous raids. In the first quarter of this year alone, over 4.5 billion baht in assets linked to drugs cases have been confiscated, compared to only 3.4 billion baht seized during the same period last year. (NNT)



















