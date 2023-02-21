Burglar threatens to shoot Pattaya store clerk for posting theft video online

A teenage store clerk who posted security video of a thief robbing his employer received a death threat from the burglar.

The unidentified 17-year-old staffer at Oh Air Conditioning Service on Soi Chaiyapornwithi (Siam Country Club Road) told the media Feb. 18 that he had filed a report with Nongprue police two days earlier and provided them the video. According to the teenager, police haven’t pursued the case.







So the boy posted the video to social media along with a reward for the burglar’s capture. What he got in return surprised him.

The burglar – who is an acquaintance of the teenager – threatened to shoot him.

“Don’t you know that I live behind your home and ride a motorcycle past your house? I will see you within a short time,” the suspect wrote. “I saw you riding your motorcycle on Soi 10. Be prepared.”

The clerk took the social post to police saying he feared for his life now.



























