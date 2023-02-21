Pattaya man fires 3 gunshots to scare off serial borrower

A Naklua man sick of a neighbor borrowing money from his wife was arrested for trying to shoot her.

Pornchai Boonphan, 45, was taken into custody at his Naklua Soi 22 house Feb. 18. An 11 mm. pistol was confiscated from him.

Despite Pornchai firing several shots, no one was hurt. However, a 20-year-old female bystander fainted in fear and was taken to a local hospital.







The target of the gunplay, Duangjai Khaongam, 31, said she had asked to borrow 500 baht from Pornchai’s wife. Apparently, it wasn’t the first time.

Bhonchai and his wife got into an argument when Duangjai showed up for the cash. She said Pornchai put her in a headlock and then pulled out the gun. During the struggle, three wild shots were fired.

Bhonchai will be charged with various weapons offenses.



























