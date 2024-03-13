Pattaya prepares for Grand Songkran Festival celebration

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya in collaboration with the Cultural Council of Chonburi Province is gearing up for an extravagant Songkran Festival this year. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a meeting at Pattaya City Hall on March 12, to finalize arrangements for the upcoming event.







President Mana Yaprakham of the Cultural Council of Pattaya and the President of the Cultural Council of Chonburi Province centred on preparations for cultural activities during the Songkran Festival on April 18-19. With a focus on preserving traditional customs, leaders seek to elevate the Pattaya Songkran Festival into a grand celebration along Pattaya beach and other locations.







Logistical aspects were also addressed during the meeting, with officials tasked to invite relevant organizations to participate and ensure the festival’s success. Plans encompass parades, road closures, and meticulous traffic management to facilitate smooth event execution.





































