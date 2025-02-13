Hot days ahead for Pattaya and surrounding areas

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast cool weather in the mornings for the northeastern region, with hot temperatures during the day. In contrast, the central region, including Bangkok and its surroundings, as well as the eastern region, will experience a 1-2°C rise in temperature, with hot weather during the day.

The 24-hour weather forecast indicates that a weak high-pressure system or cold air mass will cover the northeastern region, bringing cooler mornings but hot temperatures in the afternoon. In the central region, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, and the eastern region, temperatures will rise by 1-2°C, though mornings will remain cool with fog, followed by warmer weather during the day.







For mountain tops, cold to very cold weather is expected, with the highest peaks experiencing freezing temperatures. The public in these areas is advised to take precautions due to the changing weather conditions and to be cautious of fire hazards due to dry weather. Additionally, travelers should be mindful of foggy conditions.

The northeast monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand, southern regions, and Andaman Sea has weakened, resulting in calmer seas with waves around 1 meter high. Areas with thunderstorms may experience higher waves. Mariners in the lower Gulf of Thailand should exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.



Air quality concerns remain, as the accumulation of dust and haze in upper Thailand is moderate to relatively high, with a tendency to increase due to weakening winds.

For Bangkok and the surrounding areas, cool mornings with fog are expected, and temperatures will rise by 1-2°C during the day, with highs ranging between 35-37°C and lows between 22-23°C.































